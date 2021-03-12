Police: Woman refused to wear mask at Galveston bank, resisted officers when asked to leave

GALVESTON, Texas – A 65-year-old woman who police said refused to wear a mask at a Galveston bank Thursday and resisted officers when she was asked to leave has been charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest.
Galveston police said Terry Wright refused to wear a mask inside of a Bank of America branch. Police said that White was asked to leave by the bank’s manager, but refused and begin to resist officers.
Police said Wright suffered minor injuries and was transported to UTMB Health at Galveston for treatment.
A warrant has been issued for Wright’s arrest.
The incident happened the day after the state’s capacity limits and mask mandate were lifted by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. While his order rescinds the state’s mask mandate, it does allow businesses to implement their own coronavirus mitigation measures.