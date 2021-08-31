La Marque officer cleared by grand jury in fatal shooting of 22-year-old Joshua Feast

LA MARQUE, Texas – On Tuesday, a grand jury has cleared a La Marque officer in the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Joshua Feast, according to the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office.

The jury declined to take any action in the December 2020 fatal shooting that involved Sgt. Jose Santos, who has served the department since October 2014.

According to police, said Feast was named as a person of interest in shootings in La Marque. Feast had two outstanding felony warrants, including felon in possession of a firearm and felony evading arrest, police said. Investigators said on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, a surveillance video identified who police believed to be Feast.

Police said around 11:10 p.m., Santos was dispatched to see if Feast was near a residence on Pirtle Street and attempted to arrest him on the outstanding warrants.

Upon arrival, investigators said Santos saw a person believed to be Feast leaning into the passenger side of a vehicle. Police said Santos exited his patrol vehicle, called out to Feast, and observed that Feast was holding a handgun. Santos said Feast abruptly turned towards him. Investigators said Santos then discharged one round from his pistol. Feast was shot in his back, officers said.

Investigators said almost immediately following the shot, the handgun that Feast was holding fell to the ground. Feast ran nearly 30 yards before collapsing in the driveway of a nearby residence in the 1000 block of Pirtle, police said.

Santos immediately called for medical personnel, investigators said. A backup officer arrived and Feast was transferred to an ambulance to receive emergency medical attention, police said.

Investigators said the gun that fell from Feast’s hand was recovered by officers and turned over to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office investigators on scene. While Feast was in the ambulance receiving treatment, a second handgun was recovered after it fell from his clothing, investigators said. The second handgun was also turned over to the sheriff’s office, according to authorities.

According to the La Marque Police Department, Santos was placed on administrative leave during an internal investigation.

