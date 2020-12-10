Man fatally shot by La Marque police officer, department says

LA MARQUE, Texas – A shooting is under investigation after La Marque police said a 22-year-old man was fatally shot by an officer Wednesday.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Pirtle Street around 11:15 p.m. According to reports, the man got out of a vehicle and ran across the street into a driveway when a La Marque officer opened fire.

According to the La Marque Police Department, the officer will be placed on administrative leave during an internal investigation.

Galveston County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office are expected to conduct independent investigations as well.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.