Community demand justice for 22-year-old Black man killed by La Marque police officer

HOUSTON – Many community leaders marched Saturday afternoon to demand justice for Joshua Feast, a 22-year-old Black man who was recently killed by a La Marque Police Department officer.

The march was organized by young people and occurred at La Marque City Hall.

Police identified the officer as Jose Santos, who has served the department since October 2014. Officials said the shooting occurred in the 1000 block of Pirtle Street around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to officials, Feast got out of a vehicle and ran across the street into a driveway when a La Marque officer opened fire. Police said they have reason to believe the man was armed.

The shooting happened across the street from where Feast lived, according to march organizers.

According to Mandalyn Salazar of the NAACP Dickinson- Bay Area Branch, the purpose of the march was to underscore four demands. They call for the resignation of La Marque Chief of Police Kirk Jackson, the release of body cam footage, the firing of officer Jose Santos, and for the LMPD to implement 21st-century community policing.