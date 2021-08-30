5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, August 30

Here are things to know for Monday, August 30:

1. 3 people sentenced after Army veteran fatally shot at southeast Houston club

Three people were sentenced for their roles in the fatal shooting of an Army veteran, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office announced Saturday.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. on February 17, 2017, Brandon P. Lancelin, 31, was fatally shot in the bathroom at Erotic City nightclub, located at 8926 Gulf Freeway in southeast Houston.

His body was placed in his Ford Explorer, which was driven to 5600 Mitchell Lane in La Marque, some 24 miles away. The vehicle was then set on fire. Police and firefighters responded to the scene at about 6:30 a.m.

During an investigation, officers determined Lancelin was last seen alive at the gentleman’s club.

2. Mattress Mack prepares to send 30 trucks loaded with relief supplies to region ravaged by Hurricane Ida

With Hurricane Ida still hammering Louisiana, Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale announced a massive relief effort to help families impacted by the devastating storm.

On Monday, volunteers will be at his Gallery Furniture store in north Houston collecting donations.

On Sunday, Mattress Mack spoke with KPRC 2 about why he’s acting quickly to help.

What are you doing for the people of Louisiana?

“Our hearts go out for the residents of Louisiana, especially in New Orleans residents are getting hit by this terrible hurricane. So on Monday at Gallery Furniture from eight to five in the afternoon, we’re gonna have a giant drive. Looking for people to bring non-perishable foods, diapers, all the normal things for hurricanes and we’re gonna get about 30 trucks and take them to Louisiana to help the people out and be doing that as long as the need’s there. And we’re also having Louisiana residents that evacuated to Houston sleep here free.”

3. ‘We had to get out.” People from Louisiana traveling to Houston for shelter

As Hurricane Ida prepares to make landfall along the Louisiana coast, many people have already packed up and headed to Texas.

Connie Dubois is from Thibodaux, Louisiana, and said the storm is very scary.

“We are supposed to have a 50-foot surge in the Grand Isle area, and I’m afraid if we go back there will be a lot of destruction. My parents’ home is there, and I’m afraid everything is going to be destroyed,” she said.

Dozens of families including, Regan Klibert stopped at the Buc-ee’s in Baytown and stocked up on food and water. She said her family is staying in Houston.

4. Here’s how Houston is stepping up to help people in Louisiana impacted by Ida

Hurricane Ida has made landfall on the Louisiana coast, and several emergency agencies are ready to jump into action.

“The Coast Guard is ready to respond to Hurricane Ida. We have a repossession and preposition coast guard assets on either side of the counter potential impact. Those assets include helicopters, planes, shallow water boats, cutters and boats in the area,” said Lt. Kyndall Scheffey, the Public Information Officer for the Sector of New Orleans Incident Command Post.

The Coast Guards in New Orleans set up its Incident Command Post in Houston to help mitigate any potential issues.

5. FDA warns against animal medication for COVID-19; feed stores receiving calls about the drug

The message from the Food and Drug Administration in the past week: “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.”

Those words came in a tweet from the agency warning people not to use Ivermectin for COVID-19.

But that hasn’t stopped interest in the medication, which is commonly used to treat parasitic infections, or worms, in animals like cows and horses.

“We have seen an increase of people calling and asking for the particular product,” said Marcquis Davis, owner of Big Tex Feed, Hardware and Pet Supply.

