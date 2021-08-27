LIVE BLOG: KPRC 2 reporters covering Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Louisiana. Here’s what they saw Friday

HOUSTON – Hurricane Ida is expected to hit Louisiana with devastating force over the weekend, which also marks the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

The National Hurricane Center predicted it would strengthen into an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, with top winds of 140 mph (225 kph) before making landfall along the U.S. Gulf Coast late Sunday.

New Orleans’ Mayor issued an evacuation order to order everyone outside the protection of the city’s levees.

KPRC 2′s team is reporting from New Orleans and will meet with officials and residents throughout the severe weather. This will serve as a running blog of the latest information and photos and videos from Hurricane Ida.

5:00 p.m. - Louisiana residents prepare for hurricane

4:30 p.m. - Reporters past Lake Charles on the way to New Orleans

On our way to cover Hurricane Ida in New Orleans on the anniversary of Hurricane Laura’s landfall in Lake Charles. A brutal storm from which many are still recovering.

1:00 p.m. Friday - City of New Orleans issues mandatory evacuation

The City of New Orleans issues an mandatory evacuation for areas outside levees and a voluntary evacuation for the rest of the city.

11 a.m. Friday - KPRC 2 Team heads to New Orleans

KPRC 2 reporter Brandon Walker shared a video while the team traveled along LA-46 in St. Bernard Parish.

“You’ll see the parade of boats parked alongside the highway. That’s because low-lying parts of the area are without much protection. See that protective wall through which we drove? That’s the barrier. For now, boaters are getting their vessels to the right side of the wall. These are shrimpers, other fishermen, and crabbers, too. Millions of dollars of Louisiana’s seafood industry is bracing for Ida.”