The social media accounts we’re following for accurate, up-to-the-minute info on Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall along Louisiana’s coast over the weekend, which also marks the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.
Ida is expected to bring winds as high as 140 mph (225 kph) when it comes ashore late Sunday.
“This will be a life-altering storm for those who aren’t prepared,” National Weather Service meteorologist Benjamin Schott said during a Friday news briefing with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Several voluntary and mandatory evacuations have been issued for Louisiana’s coastal communities. Late Friday, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the storm escalated in intensity so quickly that it was no longer possible to issue an evacuation for the entire city as such a move would require turning all lanes of some highways into evacuation routes.
“Time is not on our side,” said Cantrell. “Our time for even implementing contra-flow, we don’t have the time to do so.”
From weather advisories and forecast models to photos and videos from the field, the social media accounts listed below are providing accurate, up-to-the-minute information on the storm.
KPRC 2 meteorologists
KPRC 2 meteorologists are tracking Ida as it barrels towards Louisiana.
Frank Billingsley
- Facebook: facebook.com/FrankBillingsley
- Instagram: kprc2frankbillingsley
- Twitter: @KPRC2Frank
- Blog: click2houston.com/weatherblog
Khambrel Marshall
- Facebook: facebook.com/kprc2khambrelmarshall
- Instagram: kprc2khambrel
- Twitter: @KPRC2Khambrel
Justin Stapleton
- Facebook: facebook.com/KPRC2JustinStapleton
- Instagram: kprc2justinstapleton
- Twitter: @KPRC2Justin
KPRC 2 reporters in Louisiana
KPRC 2′s team is reporting from Louisiana. Our reporters and photojournalist are meeting with officials and residents and are documenting what they see on the ground.
Robert Arnold
- Facebook: facebook.com/RobertArnoldKPRC
- Twitter: @KPRC2Robert
- Instagram: kprc2robertarnold
Brandon Walker
- Facebook: facebook.com/kprc2BrandonWalker
- Twitter: @KPRC2Brandon
- Instagram: kprc2brandonwalker
Louisiana state and local government
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards
- Twitter: @LouisianaGov
City of New Orleans Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness
- Twitter: @nolaready
Storm trackers
Texas Storm Chasers
- Facebook: facebook.com/TxStormChasers/
- Twitter: @TxStormChasers
Mark Sudduth, Hurricane tracker providing severe weather information from the field
- Twitter: @hurricanetrack
Houston-area meteorologist
Jeff Lindner, Meteorologist and Director of Harris County Flood Control District
- Twitter: @JeffLindner
Federal accounts
The NWS and the National Hurricane Center are issuing advisories on Ida.
National Weather Service New Orleans
- Twitter: @NWSNewOrleans
National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center
- Twitter: @NWSWPC
National Hurricane Center - Atlantic Basin
- Twitter: @NHC_Atlantic
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
- Twitter: @NOAA_HurrHunter
Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters
- Twitter: @53rdWRS
Hurricane resource guide
Latest forecast updates from KPRC 2 Meteorologists
