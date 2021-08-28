The social media accounts we’re following for accurate, up-to-the-minute info on Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall along Louisiana’s coast over the weekend, which also marks the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

Ida is expected to bring winds as high as 140 mph (225 kph) when it comes ashore late Sunday.

“This will be a life-altering storm for those who aren’t prepared,” National Weather Service meteorologist Benjamin Schott said during a Friday news briefing with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Several voluntary and mandatory evacuations have been issued for Louisiana’s coastal communities. Late Friday, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the storm escalated in intensity so quickly that it was no longer possible to issue an evacuation for the entire city as such a move would require turning all lanes of some highways into evacuation routes.

Ad

RELATED: Here’s what KPRC 2′s reporters are seeing on the ground in in southeast Louisiana

“Time is not on our side,” said Cantrell. “Our time for even implementing contra-flow, we don’t have the time to do so.”

From weather advisories and forecast models to photos and videos from the field, the social media accounts listed below are providing accurate, up-to-the-minute information on the storm.

KPRC 2 meteorologists

KPRC 2 meteorologists are tracking Ida as it barrels towards Louisiana.

Frank Billingsley

Khambrel Marshall

Justin Stapleton

KPRC 2 reporters in Louisiana

KPRC 2′s team is reporting from Louisiana. Our reporters and photojournalist are meeting with officials and residents and are documenting what they see on the ground.

Robert Arnold

Brandon Walker

Ad

Louisiana state and local government

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards

City of New Orleans Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness

Storm trackers

Texas Storm Chasers

Mark Sudduth, Hurricane tracker providing severe weather information from the field

Houston-area meteorologist

Jeff Lindner, Meteorologist and Director of Harris County Flood Control District

Federal accounts

The NWS and the National Hurricane Center are issuing advisories on Ida.

National Weather Service New Orleans

National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center

National Hurricane Center - Atlantic Basin

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters

Hurricane resource guide

Latest forecast updates from KPRC 2 Meteorologists

Download KPRC 2′s FREE weather & hurricane apps here

Ad

KPRC2′s 2020 Hurricane & Flood Survival Guide