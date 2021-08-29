LIVE: These cameras show what it looks like in Louisiana as Hurricane Ida approaches

Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall along Louisiana’s coast late Sunday morning or early Sunday afternoon, which also marks the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.
This morning, Ida rapidly intensified into a Category 4 strength hurricane, with 150 mph sustained winds and gusts of 185 mph near the storm’s center.
These cameras will give you a glimpse of the storm as it approaches the Louisiana coast.
New Orleans
New Orleans city street camera
Grand Isle
Lake Charles
Mississippi
