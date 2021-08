VIDEO: See how Hurricane Ida rips roof off this Louisiana hospital

When Hurricane Ida roared ashore Sunday, the storm ripped off part of the roof of a small hospital near the Louisiana coast

The Lady of the Seal General Hospital is in Galliano, which is about 30 miles from the coast where Hurricane Ida made landfall.

In a video of the damage, you can see part of the roof flying away in the wind.

Ida made landfall as a Category 4 storm, packing 150 mile-per-hour winds.

No word if anyone was injured at the hospital when the roof came off.