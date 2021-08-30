Coast Guard, CrowdSource Rescue prepared to help people in Louisiana

HOUSTON – Hurricane Ida has made landfall on the Louisiana coast, and several emergency agencies are ready to jump into action.

“The Coast Guard is ready to respond to Hurricane Ida. We have a repossession and preposition coast guard assets on either side of the counter potential impact. Those assets include helicopters, planes, shallow water boats, cutters and boats in the area,” said Lt. Kyndall Scheffey, the Public Information Officer for the Sector of New Orleans Incident Command Post.

The Coast Guards in New Orleans set up its Incident Command Post in Houston to help mitigate any potential issues.

“We want to be able to get a response out there as soon as possible and being five hours away it’s what’s going to allow us to do that and be out that impacted area,” Scheffey said.

CrowdSource Rescue, a local non-profit, that focuses on natural disaster rescues helped people during Hurricane Laura last year. Now, they are back in Southeast Louisiana ready to help people who got left behind and their families may be worried.

They’ve already gotten some requests to help rescue people.

“Stuff is starting to come in Hurricane Ida is hugging right now,” said Matthew Marchetti, the Executive Director of CrowdSource Rescue.

Marchetti said they use boats and lifted trucks to help rescue people trapped in homes.

“We try and take them to the nearest shelter and most of them are the Red Cross shelters,” Marchetti said.

If you know someone in Louisiana who needs help, click here.