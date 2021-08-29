Mattress Mack prepares to send 30 trucks loaded with relief supplies to region ravaged by Hurricane Ida

HOUSTON – With Hurricane Ida still hammering Louisiana, Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale announced a massive relief effort to help families impacted by the devastating storm.

On Monday, volunteers will be at his Gallery Furniture store in north Houston collecting donations.

Scroll down for suggested donation items and the address where items will be collected.

The GF Flood Truck is getting ready to head down to Louisiana to help our neighbors get through one of the worst Hurricanes since Katrina. You are in our prayers friends! Louisiana residents shelter at GF 6006 N. Freeway Free with LA ID. More details at https://t.co/QOKd0jCVKq pic.twitter.com/kVVkbEngzK — @MattressMack (@MattressMack) August 29, 2021

On Sunday, Mattress Mack spoke with KPRC 2 about why he’s acting quickly to help.

What are you doing for the people of Louisiana?

“Our hearts go out for the residents of Louisiana, especially in New Orleans residents are getting hit by this terrible hurricane. So on Monday at Gallery Furniture from eight to five in the afternoon, we’re gonna have a giant drive. Looking for people to bring non-perishable foods, diapers, all the normal things for hurricanes and we’re gonna get about 30 trucks and take them to Louisiana to help the people out and be doing that as long as the need’s there. And we’re also having Louisiana residents that evacuated to Houston sleep here free.”

Why are you doing this?

“Well we did it during Katrina and, you know, people need a place to stay. They’ve been disrupted from their homes by this terrible hurricane, so it’s the least we can do. We’ve got lots of mattresses, lots of sofas and anybody needs a place to stay, come out to Gallery Furniture. But the main thing is tomorrow from eight in the morning, all the way to probably till midnight at night we’ll be collecting non perishable foods and diapers, those sort of things that people are going to need, cleaning supplies, after this terrible hurricane roars through Louisiana, and we’re gonna take them down there in a convoy of about 30 trucks.”

“We need volunteers as well to drive and help people in Louisiana. We’re here to help. That’s what Texans do and you know a lot of our friends, neighbors, relatives live in New Orleans, so we’re gonna help them out as much as we can”

Is there anything else you want to add?

“God bless everybody in Louisiana hopefully they weather the storm well, and we’re praying for everybody in New Orleans and all over Louisiana.”

DONATION DROP-OFF LOCATION

ITEMS BEING COLLECTED

Non-Perishable Food

Bottled Water

Diapers

Pet Food

Toiletries

Soap

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Deodorant

Hairbrushes

Shampoo

Feminine care products

Books, Games, Puzzles and Activities for Families with Children

Socks

More information can be found HERE.