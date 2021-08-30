Lakewood Church to host 2-day supply drive for Hurricane Ida relief

While the full scope of the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida may not be known for days, it’s already evident that many across Louisiana will need help.

Houston’s Lakewood Church will be gathering supplies to aid in relief efforts. The church has a two-day collection drive planned for Monday and Tuesday.

“We’re going to be collecting new and unopened bottled water, diapers, baby wipes, as well as new, unopened cleaning supplies,” said Matt Osteen, Executive Director Relief and Emergency Management for Lakewood Church. “Lakewood will work with our partner churches to reach the areas in most need with supplies collected along with other assistance.”

Here is when & where you can make a donation:

LOCATION: Lakewood Church (3700 Southwest Freeway) - Circle Drive, Timmons Street

WHEN: Monday, August 30 & Tuesday, August 31 (8 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days, weather permitting)

Lakewood Church also made preparations to take in evacuees from Louisiana if needed.

“We are preparing to help the people coming from New Orleans and Louisiana,” said Joel Osteen, pastor of Lakewood Church. “We just want them to know Lakewood is open if they need a place to stay. We’ll accommodate as many as we can safely.”