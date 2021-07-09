Mother of Sam Olson speaks following new charge filed against Theresa Balboa

HOUSTON – Theresa Balboa, the former girlfriend of Samuel Olson’s father, was charged with capital murder Thursday in connection with the death of the 5-year-old after his body was found in a Jasper motel room in June.

Sarah Olson was asked about the new charge when it came through, but she was not ready to make a public statement yet.

“I need to process this news,” Olson said. “...I just want justice to be served against all those involved in the death of my baby.”

Now, Samuel’s mother is ready to address the public. Olson spoke at a news conference Friday, where she said she is thankful someone is finally being held accountable, but there is still one person who is free but should be charged.

“I am thankful for (Balboa) getting charged for the murder, but I know for a fact someone else needs to be charged and he’s still out there just running around free,” Olson said. “It’s Sam’s father. It’s Dalton Olson. He was supposed to keep our son safe, and he didn’t. He took (Sam) away from me, for what? to have him murdered?”

Olson said she and her family have been experiencing a lot of pain and anger, and they just want all the people who played a part in Sameul’s death to be held accountable.

Samuel’s body was found on June 1 inside a plastic tote in the motel in Jasper. Police believe Samuel died weeks before he was reported missing on May 27, according to an arrest affidavit. He would have turned 6 years old on May 29.

Watch Sarah Olson’s comments below:

