5 things for Houstonians to know for Thursday, June 10

117 employees file lawsuit against Houston Methodist for mandating workers to take COVID-19 vaccine; deadline is June 7

Here are things to know for Thursday, June 10:

1. Human remains found in wooded area in north Harris County, authorities say

Deputies found human remains in a wooded area Wednesday in north Harris County, officials said.

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said there is a heavy police presence in the 22200 block of Willowgate Drive in the Greengate Place subdivision.

Officials said deputies discovered some remains in a wooded area around 11:30 a.m. They believe the remains belong to a missing person from six years that involved a suicidal man.

Deputies said the remains found were just bones, not a body. They also found some parts and pieces of clothing.

2. Houston homicides up 35%, which is much higher than Chicago, LA or NY

