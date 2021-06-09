Voices of Houston: How one LGBTQ+ activist is making strides in Houston communities

Dexter Williams would prefer to remain behind the scenes, but on Wednesday Williams found himself in front of a camera as KPRC2 highlighted his work in the community.

“I would rather spend my time in the background because there are a lot of great people in our community that are doing incredible things,” said Williams.

The Atlanta-native is a strong voice for Houston’s LGBTQ+ community. He works to bring people together from different backgrounds and races by promoting events and even hosting some to foster understanding between members under the LGBTQIA umbrella.

“That’s not always easy to do, and I learned a long time ago if you create a world that you want to see, eventually people will catch on,” he said.

Williams organizes an annual community picnic titled “Bring Your Own Picnic,” where LGBTQIA people can play games and share food while raising awareness about other non-profits and other events happening in the community. He said during the February freeze, they helped a non-profit with toiletries, clothing and food.

“I hosted a discussion at the Montrose Center to try to bring everyone together, which was titled ‘Under The Rainbow,’ so we could understand each other better as it relates to trans, gay men, lesbians, non-binary,” said Williams.

Williams also hosts day parties. He was nominated as the 2020 male-identifying Grand Marshal for Pride Houston, but the pandemic rained on his parade when the annual event was canceled

“I know that Pride is going to make it up to me,” Williams said as he winked. “I know that Pride is going to make it up to me with some form of celebration. I can’t wait.”