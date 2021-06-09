HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Police searching for man accused of sexually assaulting woman in bathroom stall on Houston Baptist University campus

HOUSTON – Officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man, who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside a bathroom stall on the Houston Baptist University campus.

On Monday, Jan. 11, Houston police said a victim was sexually assaulted in the 7500 block of Fondren Road.

The woman told police that a man pushed her into a bathroom stall and sexually assaulted her.

Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot after the assault.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his early 20′s, approximately 5′10″, thin build with a neck tattoo that goes down into his shirt.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.