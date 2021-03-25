Ask 2: How can I get a replacement COVID-19 Vaccination Record card?

Vaccination record cards are shown before residents are inoculated, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Isles of Vero Beach assisted and independent senior living community in Vero Beach, Fla. The government tasked CVS and Walgreens with administering the shots to long-term care locations in nearly every state. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Question: How can I get a replacement COVID-19 Vaccination Record card?

Answer: COVID-19 Vaccination Record cards are issued by the CDC, and serve as reminders for when to get a booster shot.

If the card is lost, you can still get a second dose, Business Insider reports.

The CDC recommends taking a photo of the card upon receiving it, but not sharing photos of it on social media.

If the card is lost and you don’t have secondary documentation of it, Dr. Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security recommends returning to the place you received your vaccination and asking for a replacement card.

