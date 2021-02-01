Posting a photo of your COVID-19 vaccination card on social media poses threat of identity theft, BBB warns

The Better Business Bureau is warning those who have received their COVID-19 vaccine to not share a photo of their vaccination card on social media.
According to the BBB, sharing a photo of a vaccination card poses a threat of identity theft as it displays self-identifying information including a person’s full name, date of birth, and where they received the COVID-19 vaccine.
Additionally, the BBB warns that photos of COVID-19 vaccination cards shared on social media can help scammers create phony versions.
“Sharing your personal information isn’t the only issue. Scammers in Great Britain were caught selling fake vaccination cards on eBay and TikTok,” the BBB said in a release. “It’s only a matter of time before similar cons come to the United States and Canada. Posting photos of your card can help provide scammers with information they can use to create and sell phony ones.”
Before sharing news that you’ve received the COVID-19 vaccine, BBB recommends the following:
- Share your vaccine sticker or use a profile frame instead. If you want to post about your vaccine, there are safer ways to do it. You can share a photo of your vaccine sticker or set a frame around your profile picture.
- Review your security settings. Check your security settings on all social media platforms to see what you are sharing and with whom. If you only want friends and family to see your posts, be sure that’s how your privacy settings are configured.