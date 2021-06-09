5 things for Houstonians to know for Wednesday, June 9

Body found in Jasper motel room positively identified as 5-year-old Samuel Olson, cause of death revealed

Here are things to know for Wednesday, June 9:

1. Body found in Jasper motel room positively identified as 5-year-old Samuel Olson, cause of death revealed

A 5-year-old Houston boy whose body authorities say was kept hidden in a storage unit before being discovered in a motel in Jasper, Texas has been officially identified and his cause of death has been ruled a homicide, authorities said Tuesday.

The identity of Samuel Olson was confirmed following an autopsy conducted by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences in Houston.

“The cause of his death is homicidal violence with blunt head trauma,” the institute, which conducts all autopsies in the county, said in an email. The institute did not provide additional details on the boy’s death and a spokeswoman didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.

Theresa Raye Balboa, 29, who was the girlfriend of Samuel’s father, has been charged with tampering with evidence, a human corpse.

Ad

Read more.

2. Harding Street raid update: Woman sentenced to 40 months in federal detention for making false 911 calls that led to deadly raid

Ad

Ad

Ad