Suspect charged in fatal shooting of woman in Missouri City

Deshaun St. Julien, 33, is charged with murder.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – A man has been arrested in the fatal of a woman in Missouri City, according to Houston Police Department.

Deshaun St. Julien, 33, was charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 36-year-old Cloatee Hubbard.

Police said Hubbard’s body was found on Oct. 7, 2017, at 3 p.m. in the 16000 block Blue Ridge Road. Police said a passerby found Hubbard’s body lying in a field and called authorities.

Investigators said Hubbard had been shot multiple times.

St. Julien was arrested on Tuesday.