Homeowner shoots, kills tenant who kicked in his door in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police said they are questioning a homeowner accused of shooting and killing a former tenant in southeast Houston Tuesday. That homeowner told officers the man kicked in the front door of his home.

Police said the incident happened around 10:45 p.m. at 6023 Glenhurst Dr.

According to officers, the homeowner is a 72-year-old man who uses a wheelchair and the man he shot was his former tenant.

Investigators said the 72-year-old homeowner was renting out one of his rooms to another man and claims that his former tenant stopped paying rent for quite some time, so he told the tenant to leave and not come back. Authorities said the tenant left but eventually came back, and chaos erupted.

“Evidently our deceased individual kicked the door in, got inside. They had some kind of altercation. The older man shot the younger one, the homeowner shot the guy who was kicking in the door, and homicide is there trying to figure out what exactly occurred,” Officer R. Willkens with the Houston Police Department said.

Detectives said the homeowner is cooperating and no charges have been filed.