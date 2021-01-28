Watch live: Family, friends of those killed in botched Harding Street raid hold news conference in Houston

HOUSTON – Family of those killed in the botched Harding Street raid will hold a news conference Thursday morning to discuss litigation with the Houston Police Department surrounding the January 2019 incident.
Here are those planning to speak or make an appearance at the event.
- Michael Patrick Doyle, Doyle LLP, Houston
- Charles C. Bourque, St. Martin & Bourque LLC, Houma, La.
- John Nicholas, brother of Rhogena Nicholas
- Family of Nicholas Chavez, who was killed by HPD in April 2020
- Sarah Sanchez, neighbor and friend of Rhogena Nicholas
- Esmeralda Becerra, neighbor and friend of Rhogena Nicholas
- Hai Bui, founder of We the People Organize
A live stream of the event will be broadcast on KPRC 2 at the video on the top of this article at 10:30 a.m.