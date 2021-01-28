Watch live: Family, friends of those killed in botched Harding Street raid hold news conference in Houston

HOUSTON – Family of those killed in the botched Harding Street raid will hold a news conference Thursday morning to discuss litigation with the Houston Police Department surrounding the January 2019 incident.

Here are those planning to speak or make an appearance at the event.

Michael Patrick Doyle, Doyle LLP, Houston

Charles C. Bourque, St. Martin & Bourque LLC, Houma, La.

John Nicholas, brother of Rhogena Nicholas

Family of Nicholas Chavez, who was killed by HPD in April 2020

Sarah Sanchez, neighbor and friend of Rhogena Nicholas

Esmeralda Becerra, neighbor and friend of Rhogena Nicholas

Hai Bui, founder of We the People Organize

A live stream of the event will be broadcast on KPRC 2 at the video on the top of this article at 10:30 a.m.