WATCH LIVE: Lawyer speaks about new indictments against officers in Harding Street case

HOUSTON – A lawyer who is representing one of the officers charged in connection with the deadly Harding Street police raid will speak about new indictments that were handed up Monday.

Attorney Rusty Hardin has scheduled a news conference for 2 p.m. Tuesday. He is representing Houston police Officer Felipe Gallegos who was charged with murder in connection with the January 2019 raid that killed Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas. Gallegos has been charged in connection with Tuttle’s death.

Gallegos was one of six Houston officers who were newly charged in the case Monday.

Six other officers had been previously charged.

The Houston Police Officers’ Union has also scheduled a news conference about the case. It is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.