Family attorney to present new findings from investigation 2 years after Harding Street botched raid involving HPD

HOUSTON – The attorney representing Rhogena Nicholas’ family sent a release saying the family would like 911 calls to be released as well as sworn depositions by some of the Houston Police Department managers involved in the raid.

Its been nearly two years since the death of Rhogena and Dennis Tuttle. The couple was shot and killed by Houston police officers during a controversial raid inside of their Harding Street home. On Friday, new findings in the case could be presented.

The Nicholas family is set to appear in a probate court for a hearing Friday afternoon.

The family attorney claims that they will present the new findings from their investigation, along with witness testimony from an expert, a family member and a representative from the Houston Police Department.

In the release, John Nicholas, Rhogena’s brother, said, “Our family’s search for the truth of what happened to Rhogena is finally moving forward. Rhogena did not deserve to be executed in her own home by the Houston Police Department and it’s time the mayor and chief of police provide our family with an explanation.”

The Nicholas family is seeking a court order for sworn depositions from Houston Police Department managers responsible for the narcotics unit involved in the raid as well as 911 records and physical materials from the scene.

The hearing will take place at 1:30 p.m.