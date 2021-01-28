These are the 12 officers charged in Harding Street investigation

Duty photos for the 12 current and former Houston police officers charged as part of an investigation into the Harding Street raid are seen in this graphic created Jan. 25, 2021.

HOUSTON – A total of 12 current and former Houston police officers have been charged as part of an investigation into the deadly Harding Street raid.

The Jan. 28, 2019, police operation resulted in the deaths of homeowners Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas and their dog.

Most of the officers who were charged are accused of overtime theft that prosecutors said was uncovered as part of their investigation into the raid. Two officers have been charged with murder in connection with the case.

Here’s a closer look at each of the officers and the charges they are facing.

Hodgie Armstrong

Hodgie Armstrong is seen in this duty photo released by the Houston Police Department on Jan. 26, 2021. (HPD)

Armstong has been charged with one state felony charge of tampering with a government record (offense report) and one count of second-degree tampering with a governmental record.

Nadeem Ashraf

Nadeem Ashraf is seen in this duty photo released by the Houston Police Department on Jan. 26, 2021. (HPD)

Ashraf has been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and first-degree tampering with a governmental record.

Steven Bryant

Steven Bryant listens to proceedings during a hearing in Houston on Aug. 23, 2019. (KPRC)

Bryant has been charged with two state felony charges of tampering with a government record (confidential informant forms which contain details of money allegedly given to informants for services or buying drugs) and one third-degree felony charge of theft by a public servant. If convicted, the tampering charges carry a penalty of between 6 months and 2 years in jail. The theft charge, if convicted, carries a fine of between $2,500 and $30,000. Bryant was previously charged with tampering with government records.

He has also been charged by federal prosecutors with falsifying records in a federal investigation.

Felipe Gallegos

Officer Felipe Gallegos (left) speaks during a news conference in Houston on Jan. 26, 2021, as his attorney, Rusty Hardin, (right) listens. (KPRC)

Gallegos has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Dennis Tuttle. If convicted, Gallegos could face life in prison.

His attorney described Gallegos as a “hero” who was just trying to protect his fellow officers when he fired shots during the raid.

Gerald Goines

One of the officers charged in the botched Harding Street Raid that left two people dead and four officers injured appeared before a judge Monday.

Goines has been charged with three counts of third-degree felony tampering with a government record (search warrants) and one charge of third-degree felony theft by a public servant. If convicted, the tampering charge carries a penalty of between 2-10 years in prison and the theft charge carries a fine of between $2,500 and $30,000. He has also been charged with murder.

He has also been charged by federal prosecutors with two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law; two counts of destruction, alteration or falsification of records in federal investigations and bankruptcy; and three counts of tampering with a witness, victim or an informant.

Goines is accused of lying on an affidavit in order to obtain the search warrant that was used to execute the raid.

Robert Gonzales

Robert Gonzales is seen in this duty photo released by the Houston Police Department on Jan. 26, 2021. (HPD)

Gonzales has been charged with misapplication of fiduciary property for the reckless handling of HPD money. Gonzales held a position of trust and was required to verify and authorize any expenditures of up to $2,500, officials wrote in a press release.

Cedell Lovings

Cedell Lovings is seen in this duty photo released by the Houston Police Department on Jan. 26, 2021. (HPD)

Lovings, who was left paralyzed after being wounded during the raid, has been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and first-degree tampering with a governmental record.

Griff Maxwell

Griff Maxwell is seen in this duty photo released by the Houston Police Department on Jan. 26, 2021. (HPD)

Maxwell has been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and second-degree tampering with a governmental record.

Frank Medina

Frank Medina is seen in this duty photo released by the Houston Police Department on Jan. 26, 2021. (HPD)

Medina has been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and second-degree tampering with a governmental record.

Oscar Pardo

Oscar Pedro is seen in this duty photo released by the Houston Police Department on Jan. 26, 2021. (HPD)

Pardo has been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and first-degree tampering with a governmental record.

Clemente Reyna

Clemente Reyna is seen in this duty photo released by the Houston Police Department on Jan. 26, 2021. (HPD)

Reyna has been charged with three counts of tampering with a government record (confidential informant forms) and one third-degree felony charge of theft by a public servant. He has also been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and first-degree tampering with a governmental record.

Thomas Wood

Thomas Wood is seen in this duty photo released by the Houston Police Department on Jan. 26, 2021. (HPD)

Wood has been charged with tampering with a government record (confidential informant form) and theft by a public servant. He has also been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and first-degree tampering with a governmental record.