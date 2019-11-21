HOUSTON – Two Houston police officers and the woman who called 911 are facing federal charges in connection with the botched Harding Street raid.

Officers Gerald Goines and Steven Bryant and Patrica Garcia were arrested on federal charges Wednesday.

According to court documents, the three lied about happenings at the home on Harding Street, which led to the raid that left Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicolas dead.

"We cannot change what happened, can't change it,” said Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo. "We had an officer lie about his actions that led up to the issuance of the warrant, and for that I apologize to that family."

That officer -- Goines -- lied that a confidential informant bought black tar heroin from the home at 7815 Harding, filed a false police report and violated the victim’s constitutional rights, according to court documents.

Goines is also facing two counts of felony murder in state criminal court.

Bryant is accused of lying about investigating the home and seeing the heroin Goines' reportedly bought from the home, according to court documents.

Garcia is charged with reporting false information.

According to court documents, she called 911 weeks before the raid claiming her daughter was inside the home on with heavily armed drug dealers doing crack cocaine and heroin. She was arrested Wednesday at her boyfriend’s home, which is directly across the street from where the raid took place on Harding.

"She is the reason why this notion that any allegation that people were being held captive as junkies and heroin addicts in that Harding Street residence is basically a fairy tale," said KPRC 2 legal analyst Brian Wice.

Garcia appeared in federal court Thursday and entered a not guilty plea. She was granted bond with a list of restrictions. Garcia must avoid contact with witnesses, victims and her boyfriend. She must have verifiable employment and she must reside her mother’s home on Harding Street with a third party in the home for her to be released to.

Garcia’s next court date is set for Jan. 13, 2020.

Gerald Goines, who is the only one of the three still locked up, is expected to appear in court Friday morning. Bryant is out on bond.