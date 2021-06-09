Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old from Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi – An Amber Alert has been issued for an 18-year-old woman and her 1-year-old daughter who have possibly been kidnaped from Corpus Christi.

Officers from the Corpus Christi Police Department responded to reports of a kidnapping in the 6800 block of Windy Creek Drive around 3:17 p.m.

Officers said 24-year-old Kristian Garcia entered the residence of his 18-year-old girlfriend, Jezabel Zamora, without consent and forced her and her 1-year-old daughter Zaylee Zamora to leave with him against their will.

Authorities said Jezabel and Zaylee were last seen leaving in a white-colored 2007 Cadillac Escalade with Texas plates - 4SJKC.

The man accused of kidnapping the mother and daughter is described as standing 5′7″, weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Garcia also has a scar on his face and visible tattoos on both forearms, according to police. He was lasts seen wearing a white hoodie.

Jezabel is described as standing 4′11″, weighing 97 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a camo tank top and blue jeans. Jezabel has a Medusa tattoo on her left thigh, a rose on her forearm and the name Zaylee tattooed on her shoulder.

Zaylee is described as a Hispanic female who stands 2′2″, weighs 25 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Garcia currently has an active warrant for murder and aggravated robbery.