5 things for Houstonians to know for Thursday, June 3

Child found dead in Jasper motel room believed to be missing 6-year-old Samuel Olson, HPD says

Here are things to know for Thursday, June 3:

1. Samuel Olson case: Father’s girlfriend charged after child found dead in Jasper motel room

The girlfriend of a missing boy’s father is behind bars, charged with tampering with evidence after a child’s body was found in a motel in Jasper, Texas, Houston police said Wednesday.

Theresa Balboa may face additional charges, as appropriate, police said during a news conference in which updates were shared in the case.

Balboa, who is currently in the Jasper County Jail, was out on bond from an assault case in November, police disclosed Wednesday. She was charged with assault with intent impeding breath, and Samuel’s father, Dalton Olson, was the complainant in the case.

Balboa was arrested in Jasper Tuesday night when a child’s body was found in the motel room. Police said Wednesday that they believe the child’s body is missing 6-year-old Samuel Olson, but that is the medical examiner’s determination to make, they said.

Read more.

Ad

2. Texas push to close shelters for migrant kids alarms groups

Ad

Ad

Ad