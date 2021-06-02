Documents show woman at center of 6-year-old Samuel Olson investigation lost custody of her children in 2019

Woman at center of 6-year-old Samual Olson investigation lost custody of her 2 children

December 12, 2019, was an important day in the future of two little girls, the court was to decide who would have legal custody of them.

That day, Theresa Balboa, the birth mother of the children, skipped court, according to records obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates.

Balboa, who is in custody, is now at the center of the death investigation of Samuel Olsen, 6, who was her boyfriend’s son.

Child Protective Services says it was not involved in Samuel Olson case

The father of two of Balboa’s children also missed the custody hearing but wrote a note to the judge regarding the difficult situation at home between him and Balboa.

Another family member, who KPRC 2 is not identifying by name at her request, is now the legal guardian of the girls, six and eight years old.

The children appeared to be happy and healthy when KPRC 2′s Joel Eisenbaum visited the home, Wednesday.

“I know she wasn’t taking good care of them. She wasn’t born to be a mom,” the guardian said. “I tried to help her for many years.”