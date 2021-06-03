Travis Scott spends Memorial Day weekend with Kylie Jenner, daughter Stormi in Houston

Travis Scott, left, and Kylie Jenner attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

HOUSTON – Travis Scott spent Memorial Day weekend in Houston with Kylie Jenner and their daughter Stormi, according to media reports.

According to clips from Jenner’s social media, the family arrived via Jenner’s private jet and shared several moments across the city, including a stop at a local Target store.

Jenner shared adorable moments between Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, and their three-year-old daughter. In one clip, Scott playfully carries Stormi through a parking lot.

There is also a clip of Jenner and Scott playing around at a park, where Scott can be seen driving a four-wheeler. Another person posted a video of Scott driving around town in a black Lamborghini.

According to media reports, Jenner and Scott broke up in 2019, but continue to have a healthy co-parenting relationship.

In November, the Missouri City-native is set to bring back the fan-acclaimed Astroworld Festival.