2 other hopefuls from Simone Biles’ gym aim for Tokyo Olympics

SPRING, Texas – Simone Biles is amazing, phenomenal, and simply the best gymnast of all time.

She is hard at work: training and focused to add to her medal count 50 days from now in Tokyo Olympics. But from her gym in Spring, Biles is not the only gymnast with eyes on Japan.

One of them is 16-year-old Amari Drayton, who has been living in Spring and training at Simone’s World Champions Centre for the past two years.

She has had a stellar career in gymnastics’ junior division. In her quest for Tokyo, she is taking it one competition at a time.

“With my mind, I just need to like to calm down,” she said. “Think about everything that’s happening, and just stay to myself kind of.”

But wait, there’s one more.

20-year-old Jordan Chiles has been excelling in the world of gymnastics for the past eight years. Last month when Biles won the U.S. Classic and wowed the world with a vault no woman had ever performed in competition -- Jordan came in second.

Ad

Just one step away from the U.S. Olympic trials Jordan says the key for her also is the focus.