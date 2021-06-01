5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, June 1

Here are things to know for Tuesday, June 1:

1. ‘We’ve had a very violent weekend:’ 10 homicides reported in Houston since Friday, HPD confirms

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner did not hold back with his assessment of the holiday weekend.

“We’ve had a very violent weekend, Memorial Day weekend,” said Finner.

It was blunt honesty from Chief Finner as police lights and crime scene tape decorated several locations around Houston over the holiday weekend.

KPRC 2 Investigates was able to identify a total of 10 homicides since Friday afternoon, according to city releases and reports.

Read more.

2. 74-year-old homeowner kills suspect who attempted to break into home in southeast Houston

