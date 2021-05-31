Woman’s hand partially amputated after dog mauling in Katy

Katy woman had to have part of arm amputated after dog mauling.

KATY – A woman is in critical condition after being bitten by a dog in her backyard in Katy Monday afternoon.

Crews from Cy-Fair Fire Department responded to reports of a dog mauling in the 20900 block of Westgreen Springs Drive around 12:45 p.m.

Officials said a woman was bitten by a dog multiple times and had to be transported to the hospital by Life Flight.

Crews said the woman had to have part of her hand amputated due to the injuries.

Deputies from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident after multiple witnesses said the dog belonged to the woman.