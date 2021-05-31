94-year-old activist brings walking campaign to Galveston to help make Juneteenth a national holiday

GALVESTON, Texas – A 94-year-old activist brought a walking campaign to Galveston to help make Juneteenth a national holiday.

“I’m going to keep walking until Juneteenth is a national holiday,” said Ms. Opal Lee.

Ms. Opal Lee, 94, continued her walking campaign, “Opal’s Walk 2 D.C.,” on Memorial Day in Galveston.

The goal: Make Juneteenth a national holiday.

June 19 is the day freedom from slavery was proclaimed in Texas.

“I’m even advocating we celebrate from June 19 until the 4th of July because we weren’t free in 1776. I want them to know that there are disparities that we need to address,” said Ms. Lee.

The 2.5-mile walk kicked off at Menard Park and passed several historic landmarks.

Ms. Lee has walked thousands of miles from Dallas to D.C. since 2016 pushing for change.