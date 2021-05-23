Man who fled with tiger in Houston bonds out of jail again, FBCSO says

The man seen with a Tiger in a west Houston neighborhood is expected to be released from jail Monday after a judge revoked the bond in a 2017 murder case.

Victor Cuevas, 26, paid a $300,000 bond and is awaiting an ankle monitor, according to Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Cuevas was out on bond for a murder charge the night the tiger named India got loose on May 9. Cuevas fled from Houston police with the tiger; and he was later arrested and charged with evading arrest, prompting prosecutors to request the bond be revoked on the murder charge, according to the district attorney’s office.

Two days later, Cuevas made bond in connection to the evading arrest charge and was released from a Fort Bend County jail.

However, after a lengthy court appearance on May 14, a judge revoked the murder bond and ordered Cuevas back to jail. He has remained in jail since then.

According to the FBCSO, Cuevas had been booked in the Fort Bend County Jail on four other occasions for violation of his bond after the 2017 murder charge.

Meanwhile, the whereabouts of India the tiger were unknown until Cuevas’ wife surrendered the exotic animal to Houston police and BARC on May 15. The next day, the animal was transferred to an animal sanctuary in North Texas.

