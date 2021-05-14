10 arrests in series of crimes targeting affluent victims, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police announced Friday they have arrested 10 robbery suspects connected to crimes, targeting victims in the Galleria area, River Oaks, and other parts of town.

HPD Chief Troy Finner, joined by Special Agent in Charge Fred Milanowski of the Houston Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said the investigation into robbery crews is ongoing.

“We have arrested ten suspects who have been out terrorizing our community. They’re gang members, most of them have very violent histories,” Finner said.

Some of the crimes were caught on video surveillance.

On Friday, the press conference included a video of this crime, although police declined to verify the location of where it took place.

Police also declined to identify the suspects who had been arrested because they were identified as crucial to the ongoing investigation, and perhaps rounding up more suspects.

The crimes include both “on-the-spot” robberies and juggings, where people are followed to other homes and businesses.