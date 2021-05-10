Man followed home from jewelry store near Galleria area and robbed, deputies say

Brazoria County, TX – Brazoria County sheriff’s deputies said a man was possibly followed and robbed after leaving a high-end jewelry store near the Galleria area this weekend.

On Saturday, March 8, deputies said the man was robbed in the driveway of his Alvin home after being followed for about 45 minutes.

Investigators said the victim had been shopping at Johnny Dang & Co., located at 6224 Richmond Ave, when he left and noticed a black Dodge Challenger with a red stripe on the hood following him.

Deputies said when the man pulled into his driveway, two men jumped out of the Dodge and ambushed him. The man told investigators a third suspect stayed inside of the vehicle in the driver’s seat.

“They ran at him from the back. Then they had a gun and pointed it at him,” a witness who lives near the crime scene told KPRC 2. “Two of the guys that got out had a mask (on).”

Deputies said the witness struggled with one of the suspects, while another suspect fired a gun, hitting a nearby vehicle. Luckily, no one was injured.

Ad

The suspects stole bags out of the victim’s car and took off, according to deputies.

“There were a lot of people out here. There was a party next door,” said the witness.