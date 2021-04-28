2 women ambushed, robbed in Galleria high-rise parking garage

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Robbery Division is searching for the man that ambushed and robbed two women at their Galleria apartments earlier this morning.

Investigators released a video of the April 13 encounter, which took place in the parking garage of Hanover Blvd Place off South Post Oak at 2:55 a.m.

The video shows the thief, who was wearing all black and a ski mask, get out of a Hyundai Santa Fe seconds after it pulls into the garage. The slender build robber hides behind a column then sneaks up on the women as they were exiting their vehicle with their shopping bags.

Cousins Shelbi Williams and Natia Benoit said the robber was quiet and smooth. They said they never even heard him approach.

“He did everything very smoothly,” said Williams. “It was like he did it before. It was like he knows what he was doing.”

The man approached Williams first as she was unloading her shopping bags from the vehicle. She said they went shopping for an upcoming trip earlier that night. He took clothing and a designer bag she bought, along with $2,000 cash.

“I didn’t know it was real until I saw the gun and he just snatched all my bags out my hands.”

Benoit said he then approached the driver’s side and pointed a gun at her.