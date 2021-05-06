Man ambushed, robbed in River Oaks District parking garage

HOUSTON – Houston police are releasing surveillance video of a man being followed and robbed in an area where many people shop and dine.

On March 21, Houston police responded to reports of a robbery in the parking garage of the River Oaks District, which is located in the 4400 block of Westheimer near the Galleria.

The man, who KPRC 2 is only identifying as Stanley, said he was with a friend, and they had just left a restaurant in the shopping district. When they were getting into their car, two armed men got out of the gray Volkswagen Jetta that was parked next to them and robbed him.

“When I come to my side, two guys hopped out of the car right next to me and put to the gun to my face and said, ‘Give me your watch,’” Stanley told KPRC 2. “He said get on your knees. So I got on my knees.”

Stanley said it felt like minutes, but it only took seconds for the two men to rob him and get away with his $16,000 watch.

“I handed the watch to the guy that was behind me, and so, when I gave him my watch, he was like, ‘Where’s your cash? Where’s your money?’ And I said, ‘I don’t have cash,’” he said.

Neither Stanley nor his friend was hurt.

This robbery at River Oaks District is part of a disturbing trend that Crime Stoppers of Houston said involves armed robbers following diners and shoppers from restaurants and stores.