Crime Stoppers of Houston noticing more shoppers, dinners being followed home and robbed

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers of Houston told KPRC 2 they are noticing a frightening trend of shoppers and diners being followed from stores and restaurants and then robbed.

These recent hold-ups are happening in some busy parts of town like the Galleria area and Upper Kirby.

“I think more and more people are getting out due to the fewer restrictions on COVID. It is also open season for those who want to commit criminal conduct,” said Andy Kahan of Crime Stoppers of Houston.

KPRC 2 obtained an image of one of the armed robberies that have been circulating on the internet.

It shows two men robbing a man at the Shops at Arrive River Oaks, which is formerly known as West Ave.

“It was pretty obvious to me that it was pretty bold and brazen,” said Kahan.

It was in the middle of the day in early March. An employee who works at a nearby store said he witnessed it all.

“You are seeing more and more of it,” the employee said.

Ad