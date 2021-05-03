5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, May 3

Here are things to know for Monday, May 3:

1. Search underway for U.S. Air Force member who went missing near Surfside Beach, Coast Guard says

The Coast Guard continues the search for a U.S. Air Force member who disappeared near Surfside Beach Sunday.

Crews have been out for hours trying to find Elijah Posana, 22.

Coast Guard members said Posana was swimming approximately 100 feet from shore when an individual reported seeing him being pulled by a rip current.

Read more.

2. Amber Alert issued for missing 4-year-old boy last seen with man from Austin area

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 4-year-old boy last seen with a man Sunday.

Ad

Ad

Ad