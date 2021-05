Stone Cold Meats, a family-owned butcher shop, opened its second location in Cypress.

HOUSTON – A family-owned butcher shop opened its second location in Cypress.

Stone Cold Meats is at 13125 Grant Road, Ste. 1800. The new location opened in late April.

Founded by Ami and Sean Stone, the butcher shop provides a wide variety of specialty meats and processing. It offers brisket, chicken, smoked bacon, pork ribs and other meat cuts.

The Cypress store will also feature a full-service deli.

The original shop opened in 2018 in League City.