Carnival Cruises returning to Galveston, welcome ships back home

GALVESTON, Texas – Carnival Cruises are returning to Galveston after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And to celebrate, the cruise line has invited the public to help welcome the ships back home Sunday.

The celebration will start at 11:30 a.m. at Port of Galveston Pier 26 in between Cruise Terminal 1 and Cruise Terminal 2.

“We are SO excited to finally have our ships back home. Please join us in welcoming the Carnival Breeze and Carnival Vista back home,” a post on the cruise line’s Facebook page said.

Carnival said the ships’ expected arrival times are noon.

