5 Houston dessert destinations your kids will love

HOUSTON – These places get it right - from milkshakes to ice cream sandwiches to churros, there’s something sinfully sweet at each spot that will make your kiddo’s jaw drop and fulfill their wildest dessert dreams. Order a unicorn milkshake topped with an entire slice of rainbow cake, cotton-candy wrapped soft serve, a cute cartoon-decorated macaron or a churro and egg waffle sundae. Wherever you go, you and your kids will have a sweet time.

Is your little sugar fiend a fan of the fantastical? Make your unicorn-lover’s day with a trip to the Magical Dessert Bar. Satisfy your kid’s sweet tooth with gloriously over-the-top milkshakes, rainbow crepes, moist, icing-coated cake, pink hot chocolate and more. This Montrose-must boasts an inventive menu and a passion for pink. Snag a Unicorn vanilla milkshake topped with a massive slice of rainbow cake or opt for something lighter like some cotton candy lavender lemonade.

907 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77006

For an out-of-this-world dessert dream, try Aqua S, a soft serve franchise peddling cotton-candy-wrapped ice cream so crazy it's right out of a kid’s wildest dreams. Snag a swirl of soft serve in flavors like black vanilla, horchata or coconut then pile it high with cotton candy, toasted marshmallows, pop rocks, popcorn and more.

9889 Bellaire Boulevard, Houston, TX 77036

Here, you and your kiddo will sink your teeth into sugary sweet, scratch-made churros, egg waffles and over-the-top ice cream flavors like Hot Cheetos, Green Goblin, Cha-Cha Cherry and BBQ. Got a picky eater on your hands? No worries, Red Circle Ice Cream offers classic ice cream flavors like chocolate, vanilla and strawberry. Churro traditionalists can satisfy themselves with a warm, cinnamon sugar churro while adventurists can take a chance on a white chocolate glazed churro crusted with fruity pebbles. For the ultimate experience, order a churro puff, an egg waggle and churro mash-up loaded with ice cream. Not to overwhelm you or anything, but we’d be doing a disservice if we didn’t mention this sweet shack also serves ice cream filled donuts and macaron ice cream sandwiches.

6838 Ranchester Drive, Houston, TX 77036

Express your artistic side while satisfying your sweet tooth at this family-friendly Montrose locale offering to-die-for desserts, craft classes and DIY projects. Attend an art class or purchase a DIY project kit and craft while you munch down on over-the-top desserts like an egg waffle sundae, an 8 layer parfait, mousse cake or animal-shaped macarons. Do you have a kiddo obsessed with tea parties? Set aside an hour and order the ‘tea for two’ special. Each guest receives a pot of tea, a dessert sampler loaded with strawberry and chocolate mousse cake and a macaron, and an art activity.

3516 South Shepherd Drive, Houston, TX, 77098

Do you have a mini cookie monster at home? Make your little cookie lovers day with a trip to Smoosh Cookies, a beloved Rice Village food truck turned brick and mortar serving custom cookie ice cream sandwiches. Create your own sinfully sweet sandwich made with brownies, waffles, cookies or churros and packed with ice cream flavors like birthday cake, blue cookie crunch and strawberry cheesecake.

718 West 18th Street, Houston, TX 77008