LIVE BLOG: Sleet reported in Waller County

An icy weather system is moving across the Houston area. Local, regional and state officials have urged residents to stay off the roads.

Freezing rain, sleet and snow are expected to sweep across southeast Texas through Monday morning. That will be followed by a blast of arctic air bring some of the coldest weather the region has seen in decades.

7 p.m. - Warming centers in Montgomery County

The Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management announced two warming centers have opened. There is one at the Salvation Army in Conroe and a second at the Wildwood United Methodist Church in Magnolia.

6 p.m. - Sleet reported in Waller County

The cold temperatures mixed with freezing rain has created the perfect environment for ice to form on cars and on the roadway in Waller County.

According to the Waller County Office of Emergency Management, by Sunday evening, there had already been a number of car accidents, while no injuries or deaths have been reported.

Officials said the icy roadways will increase the chances of accidents. Residents are asked to stay off the roads, especially at night.

6 p.m. - People in The Woodlands dash to the store for last-minute items

The Woodlands traffic down Interstate 45 was moving along much slower Sunday evening with the rain and wet roads.

Several people at an HEB on Six Pines Drive dropped in to grab last-minute items like water, wine, snacks, stuff to make soups and Valentine’s Day dinner.

One man told KPRC 2 everyone needs to respect the weather.

“I grew up in northern Indiana. I’m used to driving in the snow but you have to respect black ice you have to be careful so you can’t blow it off. I winterized our house. We are going to have temperatures below freezing for an extended period of time so be smart about it,” said Tom Holmes.

4 p.m. Seabrook Mayor signs Declaration of Disaster ahead of historic winter storm

Mayor Thom Kolupski has signed a local disaster declaration to assist the city of Seabrook with mitigating and recovering from winter storm.

Disaster declarations are designed to assist with emergency service reimbursements for funds expensed on storm preparations and recovery.

Residents should avoid travel and stay indoors as the storm moves through the area this evening. Pets should be brought inside or be provided with shelter from the storm. Plants should be covered or also brought inside. Outdoor pipes should be wrapped and residents should consider dripping a faucet to prevent pipes from bursting.

In the event a home pipe bursts, residents should turn off the water to the home at the water meter and contact a plumber. Pipes that burst within the city right of way should be reported to Seabrook Public Works by calling (281) 291-5725.

Please remember, 9-1-1 is ONLY for emergencies; non-emergencies may be reported by calling Seabrook Dispatch at (281) 291-5610.