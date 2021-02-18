During a declared state of emergency, the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act makes it illegal for a business or individual to sell or lease fuel, food, medicine, lodging, building materials, construction tools, or other necessities at an exorbitant or excessive price.

Texas remains under a state of emergency amid frigid winter weather and continuing power outages.

The Harris County Attorney’s Office (HCAO) is urging residents to reports any instances of price gouging the encounter. HCAO will use reports submitted through its website to pursue actions against those attempting to take advantage of Harris County residents during the state of emergency.

“This historic weather event is incredibly challenging for Harris County residents who are already under strain because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee. “Overpaying for necessities to survive freezing temperatures is the last thing folks need to worry about. I urge you to report price gouging on our website. We will hold businesses and individuals accountable for unfair practices.”

How to report price gouging in Harris County:

Email your complaint to consumerhelp@cao.hctx.net . Follow the instructions at harriscountycao.org/pricegouging

Text your complaint, pictures and receipts to (346) 354-7459.

Complete the online form at harriscountycao.org/report-price-gouging

How to report price gouging in Texas:

Call the Office of the Attorney General’s toll-free complaint line at (800) 621-0508.

File a complaint online here

Have you seen price gouging? Share where and when it happened in the comments below or email us at Click2Houston@kprc.com.