Houston-area forecast: Stubborn clouds on the way out

Cool and cloudy Saturday morning (KPRC)

With a front that moved through and into the Gulf Friday, the clouds in place this morning are expected to linger until early afternoon when they move out along with breezy conditions. The winds from the northeast and east this morning will help our temperatures warm up from Friday and into the mid to upper 60s.

Ten day forecast with warm and wet mid-week ahead of a cold next weekend (KPRC)

The week ahead presents several scenarios with mid 70s and increased rain chances by Wednesday into Thursday followed by much colder air by Friday and a very slight chance for wintry precipitation by next weekend.