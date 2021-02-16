Tomball issues boil water notice due to reduced distribution system pressure

TOMBALL, Texas – The city of Tomball has issued a boil water notice due to reduced distribution system pressure early Tuesday morning, according to Tomball Police Department.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is requiring residents to boil their water prior to consumption, such as washing hands, face brushing their teeth and drinking.

Those with weakened immune systems, like children and seniors, are vulnerable to harmful bacteria and TCEQ is asking residents to follow directions to help destroy the harmful bacteria and other microbes.

TCEQ is advising residents to bring water to a vigorous boil and then boil for two minutes.

This boil water notice is in effect until further notice.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, Tomball officials said they will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.