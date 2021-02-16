Galveston County calls for refrigerated truck to handle influx of bodies from freezing weather

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry talks about the deaths in his county as a result of the freezing weather Feb. 16, 2021.

GALVESTON, Texas – Galveston County officials are calling for a refrigerated truck to hold the expected influx of bodies of people who have died from subfreezing temperatures.

According to the county Medical Examiner’s Office, officials are expecting to receive a couple of dozen bodies of people who have died during the cold snap. Officials said the trucks are necessary since many funeral homes in the area have lost electricity and are unable to house the bodies.

“That number is going to climb as we have the ability to do more welfare checks and check on people who’ve been trapped and without power for the last 48 to 50 hours,” said Galveston County Judge Mark Henry.

Henry said the county’s medical examiner covers both Galveston and Brazoria counties, so they aren’t yet sure if all of the weather-related fatalities are just Galveston County residents.

Henry didn’t mince words over his frustration with the way the blackouts have been instituted.

Ad

“This was predictable,” Henry said. “You guys covered it for a week before the event, and yet the Energy Reliability Council, I’d say it’s the most unreliable thing we have around here.”

Henry said about 90% of Galveston County is without power. He laid the blame for these deaths at the feet of state, saying he would like to know who made the decision to cut power to his county.

Henry said this is the first time since he took office in 2011 that a request like this has been made by the medical examiner.