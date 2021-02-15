Track power outages during the winter storm

HOUSTON – Freezing rain, sleet and snow are all possible as a winter storm moves through the Houston region. That precipitation will be followed by a blast of arctic air.

State officials have said they expect to see record demand on the state’s electric grid as people try to keep their homes warm during some of the coldest weather seen in decades. They’ve asked Texans to conserve electricity during the cold snap.

Here is how you can track power outages across Southeast Texas.